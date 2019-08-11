Society

Protesters hold 'Close the Camps' rally in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a massive ICE raid in Mississippi last week, Jewish groups and immigration rights advocates are holding a "Close the Camps" protest and vigil in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center on Aliso Street, urging lawmakers to shut down the facilities and protect the safety of migrants.

Those who participated demanded an end to the Trump administration's detention centers for migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Demonstrations are taking place nationwide, coinciding with the Jewish fast day of Tisha.

Another "Close the Camps" protest was held in early July, one day after a congressional delegation visited several Customs and Border Protection facilities and reported migrants being held in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

RELATED: Protesters in SoCal call for closure of migrant detention centers

California Congresswoman Judy Chu also toured some of the centers, which she described as "appalling" and "disgusting." She said in a video posted on her Twitter page that she spoke with detainees who said they did not have access to running water, and one migrant woman who claimed a border agent told her to drink water from a toilet.

CBP officials speaking on condition of anonymity have denied allegations of mistreatment at border patrol facilities, adding an internal investigation is underway.
