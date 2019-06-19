In The Community

CSUN student finds hope in Valley LGBTQIA+ community

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Matthew Contreras is a third-year student at California State University Northridge (CSUN) and struggled with his sexual identity before college.

"I went to a Catholic school for nine years, I was in church once a week, I didn't really feel like all the other guys in my class," said Contreras. "I struggled with depression and I struggled with abusing drugs."

Then he found the Pride Center at CSUN, an office for students in the LGBTQIA+ community inside of the main student center on campus.

Contreras has been involved with activities and groups that stemmed out of Pride Center since he first enrolled at CSUN, and he attributes a lot of his leadership development to the center.

On top of school, he works for The Village Family Services helping young adults transition from homelessness by finding jobs.

While doing all of that he was still able to help Councilwoman Nury Martinez's office with the preparations for Valley Pride, which will be held in Van Nuys Saturday June 22, 2019.

His involvement with the LGBTQIA+ community in the Valley has given him hope for the future to possibly start a family, which is something he never thought that he'd be able to do before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthridgelos angelesvan nuyspridelgbtqgaycommunity journalistlgbtq pridein the communitylgbtstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers feed the homeless with 1,000 burritos
These Long Beach skater girls have moxie
East Hollywood yoga instructor gives back by offering 'pay what you can' classes
Beer Yoga in Long Beach: yes, it's a thing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News