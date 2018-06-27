Disney parks to roll out interactive 'Play Disney Parks' app

Disneyland and Disney World will roll out a new "Play Disney Parks" mobile app this Saturday.Guests who download the free app will be able to pass along wait time with interactive experiences, activities and games at select attractions at both parks.The app has queues set up at Toy Story Mania!, Space Mountain and more attractions.Guests will also be able to listen to the songs of Disney by accessing Apple Music from within the app to listen to official playlists inspired by theme parks, characters and attractions.