Eye on L.A. is getting its kicks on historic Route 66!The famous highway stretches from Chicago, Illinois, to Los Angeles, and is also known as the Will Rogers Highway, the Main Street of America, and the Mother Road since it was one of the original highways in the U.S. Highway System. Eye on L.A.'s Tina Malave makes the trek from landmarks in San Bernardino through the Inland Empire to the San Gabriel Valley and into Downtown, West Hollywood and ends up at the "end of the trail" on the Santa Monica Pier.Eye on L.A. made stops from the California Route 66 Museum in Victorville to the Wigwam Motel in San Bernardino, The Magic Lamp Inn in Rancho Cucamonga, The Madonna of the Trail in Upland, the beloved Donut Man shop in Glendora and the iconic Santa Anita Race Track.Before we hit the road, Eye on L.A. stopped by the Autry National Center in Griffith Park to get a little history on the famed trail as well as learn about its impact on American popular culture. The "Route 66: The Road and the Romance" exhibit is no longer at the Autry, but click here for what you can see and explore now: www.theautry.org Head out to the high desert in Victorville, where you can revisit the golden days of Route 66.One of the only two remaining Wigwam Motels on historic Route 66, it's become a must stop for travelers of the "mother road" from around the world.This vintage steak house has fed many hungry travelers over the years with their signature steaks, seafood and fine wines. But many also make the stop here on Route 66 for a photo with the iconic Magic Lamp.Upland, California is home to one of 12 "Madonna of the Trail" statues along Route 66 dedicated to the spirit of pioneer women in the United States. You can find this beauty along Route 66 on Foothill Blvd and N. Euclid Ave, Upland, CA 91786.With lines that often wrap around the building, this shop has been pounding out an endless supply of donuts of all shapes, sizes and flavors for 42 years on Route 66.The race track in Arcadia opened in 1934 and is the oldest racing facility in California.The L.A. County Fair is all about getting your kicks on the famed Route 66! Check out vignettes of iconic roadside stops along the Mother Road, from Chicago's Wrigley Field to a replica of the End of the Road at the Santa Monica Pier. The fair is also offering special $6.60 decadent meal deals at all the food vendors, like Chicken Charlie's Mac-N-Cheese and Chicken Strips in a Waffle Cone! At night the fair turns up the volume with incredible musical acts like Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Cheap Trick and The Beach Boys! Visit the L.A. County Fair website for hours, directions and ticket prices, as well as how to get discounted or free tickets, now through September 23, 2018: https://lacountyfair.com/ Our rolling tour of Route 66 continues in Monrovia where we visit the Aztec Hotel and Leroy's The Original. In Pasadena and South Pasadena, our trip down the mother road takes us to the iconic Colorado Street Bridge and the vintage Fair Oaks Pharmacy and Soda Fountain, still in operation.You'll find the perfect photo op at the historic Aztec Hotel on Route 66 in Monrovia.At Le Roy's, have a helping of Americana. This Route 66 landmark in Monrovia has served generations of hungry folks good old home cooked food since 1976!Still a working pharmacy, this roadside stop in South Pasadena is as popular as ever. Travelers stop in for unique sodas, desserts and Route 66 memorabilia.The first freeway in the Western U.S., the Arroyo Seco Parkway takes you from Pasadena to Downtown L.A. It became part of Route 66 when it opened in 1940. Just off the road we discovered the iconic Lummis House, a must-do on Route 66.One of L.A.'s most iconic homes, the Lummis House was built by 19th century journalist, historian, activist and all-around adventurer Charles Lummis. Also known as "El Alisal," it was considered the Playboy Mansion of its day.We end our trip along Route 66 with stops at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood and the end of the trail at the Santa Monica Pier.On Santa Monica Blvd. (a.k.a. Route 66), you'll find Barney's Beanery, an old school restaurant that holds a unique distinction in "mother road" history-- it's been in the same spot since 1928.At the end of the trail, Historic Route 66 ends at the Santa Monica Pier, one of L.A.'s greatest attractions!