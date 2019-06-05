Society

Eyewitness This: Amazon hiring in Inland Empire, bicyclist spotted riding on busy L.A. freeway, study says white meat equally as bad as red meat

Here are some stories to start your day.

Amazon hiring in Inland Empire

Amazon is looking to add 2,000 full-time employees to its Inland Empire fulfillment centers.

The company is already hiring people in Fontana and plans to start recruiting for the Rialto location by the middle of this month.

Workers get a minimum wage of $15 an hour, plus benefits, including tuition assistance.

You need to be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma, or the equivalent to apply.

Both facilities are slated to open this summer.

Bicyclist spotted riding on busy L.A. freeway

A bicyclist was caught on camera riding on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood near Highland Avenue in a dangerous and illegal stunt.

The man, who didn't appear to be wearing a helmet, was seen casually riding in the center lane, right in the middle of passing vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol says they responded to emergency calls during rush hour, but when officers got to the area the man was gone.

Study: White meat just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat

Eating red and white meats are equally bad for your cholesterol, according to scientists.

A new study says both types of meat actually have the same effect on your cholesterol levels, despite common belief white meat was healthier.

The study found that LDL cholesterol levels were higher on both meat diets, compared to the plant protein diet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthamazonchpeyewitness thisviral videofoodjob fairbicyclestudyfreewaytrafficjobs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News