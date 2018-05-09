RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --The agonizing wait is over for the families of three American detainees, including the family of university professor Tony Kim.
On Wednesday morning, the three Americans were released from North Korea and boarded a plane bound for home. President Donald Trump praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I appreciate Kim Jong Un doing this and allowing them to go," he said during a press conference.
Neighbors of Kim also welcomed the news of his release after a year in captivity.
"I'm really happy and I hope he's safe. I hope he didn't have to go through too many things," Yvonne Alderson said.
The Kim family released the following statement:
"We are grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees," it said.
They also thanked the president and God for Kim's safe return.
Last year, Sol launched a social media campaign to push for his father's release. In the video, he delivered a message he was unsure would reach his father.
"We want to tell him he's soon going to be a grandfather. My brother and sister-in-law are expecting their first child," Sol said in the video.
It's news that the family may be able to now deliver in person once they see Kim. Trump plans to greet all three of the detainees and welcome them back on American soil.