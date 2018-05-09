SOCIETY

Family says they're grateful for Riverside father's release from custody in North Korea

EMBED </>More Videos

The agonizing wait is over for the families of three American detainees, including the family of university professor Tony Kim. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
The agonizing wait is over for the families of three American detainees, including the family of university professor Tony Kim.

On Wednesday morning, the three Americans were released from North Korea and boarded a plane bound for home. President Donald Trump praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I appreciate Kim Jong Un doing this and allowing them to go," he said during a press conference.

Neighbors of Kim also welcomed the news of his release after a year in captivity.

"I'm really happy and I hope he's safe. I hope he didn't have to go through too many things," Yvonne Alderson said.

The Kim family released the following statement:

"We are grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees," it said.

They also thanked the president and God for Kim's safe return.

Last year, Sol launched a social media campaign to push for his father's release. In the video, he delivered a message he was unsure would reach his father.

"We want to tell him he's soon going to be a grandfather. My brother and sister-in-law are expecting their first child," Sol said in the video.

It's news that the family may be able to now deliver in person once they see Kim. Trump plans to greet all three of the detainees and welcome them back on American soil.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsfamilynorth koreaPresident Donald TrumpRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 American detainees
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News