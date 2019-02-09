SOCIETY

Girls' trips are good for your health, research says

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl's trips are good for your health: science

Grab your girls and take a trip, NOW!

If you were looking for a reason to vacation, a new study is showing that an occasional mini-break with your friends is good for you.

According to an article by Southern Living, researchers discovered that friendships can extend life expectancy, lower the chances of heart disease, and even help tolerate pain.

In 2016, researchers found evidence that showed that hanging with friends could increase the production of oxytocin, which is the hormone in our bodies that makes us feel happy.

Researchers at Harvard said that people who don't have strong friendships are usually more depressed and more likely to die at a younger age.

Southern Living said that one study, which looked at the lives of 309,000 people, found that a lack of strong social ties increased the risk of early death by 50 percent.

So, the next time you're feeling down, grab your friends and hit the road. It's healthy for you!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthvacationu.s. & worldresearchstudyhappiness
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
5 music events to check out in Los Angeles this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
Hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High sends woman to hospital
Parents of tourist killed in Mexico appeal to State Department
SoCal storm expected to move quickly, get lighter through Saturday
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
spcaLA centers offering major discount to adopt big-breed dogs
Rain drenches several parts of SoCal overnight, early morning
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Deputies find stolen car linked to search for missing baby
Show More
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Blood, platelet donations being accepted for veteran LAPD officer with cancer
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need
City Council declares LA a 'sanctuary city'
More News