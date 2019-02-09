Girls' trips are good for your health, research says

Grab your girls and take a trip, NOW!
If you were looking for a reason to vacation, a new study is showing that an occasional mini-break with your friends is good for you.
According to an article by Southern Living, researchers discovered that friendships can extend life expectancy, lower the chances of heart disease, and even help tolerate pain.
In 2016, researchers found evidence that showed that hanging with friends could increase the production of oxytocin, which is the hormone in our bodies that makes us feel happy.
Researchers at Harvard said that people who don't have strong friendships are usually more depressed and more likely to die at a younger age.
Southern Living said that one study, which looked at the lives of 309,000 people, found that a lack of strong social ties increased the risk of early death by 50 percent.
So, the next time you're feeling down, grab your friends and hit the road. It's healthy for you!
