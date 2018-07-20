SOCIETY

Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online

EMBED </>More Videos

The government has reached an agreement with a gun rights activist allowing plans for 3-D printable guns to be posted online starting in August. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
The government has reached an agreement with a gun rights activist allowing plans for 3-D printable guns to be posted online.

The agreement goes into effect Aug. 1.

The settlement comes as a result of a lawsuit filed by Cody Wilson, who posted plans for a 3-D printable gun back in 2013.

The government ordered him to remove it, arguing it violated arms trafficking regulations.

As a result of the settlement, Wilson can now post the plans online and it also exempts him from export restrictions.
