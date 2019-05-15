LA County Board of Supervisors outlines millions in spending on homeless initiatives

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday outlined Measure H's millions of dollars in spending on homeless initiatives.There are 53,000 homeless people in the county, whose leaders are trying to get them off the streets."It's clear with everything we are doing we have to make housing available throughout Los Angeles County," County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "Last year homeless providers housed hundreds of individuals and families but we know we have thousands more on our streets."Measure H is a quarter-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2017. Last year the county spent $177 million of that money.Kirk Slaughter said he spent four years on the streets but with the program help he was able to escape homelessness."It was just six months ago I was under a bridge, they pulled me up, got me into emergency housing," Slaughter said. "That was stage one, and now I have my own place with a key and I'm back to think about working."Next year the county budget includes more than $460 million to fight homelessness. More than $280 million will go to some type of housing. Supervisors are also putting millions into prevention."Investing in upstream solutions to prevent first-time homelessness is far more effective and affordable than pulling someone out of chronic homelessness and into permanent housing."