Los Angeles Pride: Festivities continue in West Hollywood ahead of Sunday's parade

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The sounds and vibrant colors of L.A. Pride drew droves of revelers to West Hollywood on Saturday, ahead of the 49th annual parade.
"Good vibes, a place where you can be yourself, whoever you are," Raquel Haney said.
This year's festival is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, with exciting new additions.
"We are so excited ABC7 is broadcasting the parade for the first time. We'v closed down Santa Monica Boulevard for a block party for about five blocks," said Estevan Montemayor, president of L.A. Pride.
Food, drinks, makeup counters, non-profit vendors and non-stop musical performances lit up the night. This year's team is "Just Unite."
"Even within the gay community, there are a lot of differences and we need to keep emphasizing that we have more similarities than differences," Jeremie Merric said.
A diverse group of LGBTQ+ and allied performers will take the stage at the L.A. Pride Festival in West Hollywood Park on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's just showing myself that I can be whatever I want to be," Bueli Peart said.
Among the most highly anticipated events Saturday night was the headlining performance by Meaghan Trainor, who is a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.
Pride on the Boulevard is free, with all activities expected to run until 1 a.m. Sunday.
"Everyone's just having fun and I love that because they're united," Rhonda Price said.
