Super bloom ban lifted: Lake Elsinore reopens poppy display in Walker Canyon

Walker Canyon was reopened to visitors on Monday, one day after access to the poppy display was shut down.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- After shutting down access to the "super bloom" display because of large crowds descending to see the poppies, officials reopened Walker Canyon to visitors Monday.

Lake Street and Nichols Road have also been reopened, but officials warned parking is limited.

Following this season's heavy rainfall, the hillsides of Lake Elsinore were awash in a blaze of golden-orange poppies. The incredible sight attracted thousands of visitors.

The influx of people resulted in visitors flocking to the area, but flowers were being trampled and parking and traffic were getting choked up in the small community, leading to the city of Lake Elsinore closing Walker Canyon on Sunday.

"The City continues to evaluate all possible options to reduce the strain on our community, the freeway, and local roadways. At this time, it is not feasible for us to keep visitors away from #WalkerCanyon," a statement posted to the Lake Elsinore City Hall's Facebook page said.



The Facebook post stated the city is working on a "new plan and new options" for the coming weekend.
