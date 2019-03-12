Society

Poppy super bloom threatened by picture-taking visitors

EMBED <>More Videos

Some poppies are being ruined by too many people rushing out to take pictures with them in Southern California.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- You may have seen the poppy super bloom on social media, but now some of these poppies are being ruined by too many people rushing out to take pictures with them in Southern California.

Thousands of people have been parking along a mile-long stretch.

Others are taking photos from the freeway, which is illegal.

Riverside County Parks are now posting signs telling people not to step on the flowers and are even creating barriers.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylake elsinoreriverside countyflower showselfie
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some IE schools close as heavy snow hits local mountains
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at IE park, held down by family
SoCal to see mild temps, light showers Tuesday
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Police respond to hourslong barricade situation in South LA
Show More
Death of Hacienda Heights girl hits close to home for other families
Painted Lady butterflies ready to swarm SoCal
Inmates, staffers injured in fights at Victorville prison
Suspect in Santa Ana shot after allegedly shooting at detectives
USC community mourning slain music student
More TOP STORIES News