Poppy super bloom threatened by picture-taking visitors

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- You may have seen the poppy super bloom on social media, but now some of these poppies are being ruined by too many people rushing out to take pictures with them in Southern California.Thousands of people have been parking along a mile-long stretch.Others are taking photos from the freeway, which is illegal.Riverside County Parks are now posting signs telling people not to step on the flowers and are even creating barriers.