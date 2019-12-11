Homeless in Southern California

Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless on public property

By and
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Feeding the homeless could soon be harder in Lancaster.

The city is considering a ban on food distribution on public streets, sidewalks, parking lots or other public property. Some groups would still be allowed to serve meals in public parks, with permits.

Supporters say the measure is intended to cut down on public nuisance, trash, and even defecation left behind on the street after meals are served to the homeless.

"A lot of people would come to eat, the people feeding them would leave and the mess would be left behind," said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. "We're talking about people defecating in the entryways of the businesses. It became a public health problem."

But opponents say it will make it that much harder to feed the hungry and could even put their lives at risk.

Michael Ouimet, a Navy veteran who has been homeless for 11 years, opposes the measure, saying it is already too difficult to find meals if you are living on the streets.

"You never really know where you're gonna get your next meal from," he said.

Parris said the city is looking for other ways to help those experiencing homelessness, like Kensington Campus, a transitional housing complex opening this month.

After an emotional hearing Tuesday evening, city officials set up a committee to further study the issue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylancasterlos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
LA City Attorney talks DUIs, porch pirates, homeless people rights
Supreme Court weighs if cities can kick homeless off sidewalks
Meet the photographer documenting homelessness in SoCal
Newsom releases millions for homelessness crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
House Democrats announce articles of impeachment
More than $7,000 in items stolen from Lake Elsinore nonprofit
Cerritos mom desperate to get double amputee daughter new wheelchair
Map shows most dangerous areas of LA for pedestrians
Missing Compton woman with dementia, diabetes found safe
Driver arrested on suspicion of smuggling Chinese nationals
Show More
Program teaches teens to drive safely
Hidden danger off SoCal coast leads to tragic death of OC man
Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
Forever 21 announces stores that will close in SoCal in 2020
17-year-old East LA boy found shot to death after going missing
More TOP STORIES News