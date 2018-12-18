SOCIETY

Migrant mother seen fleeing tear gas with children allowed entry into U.S., officials say

The Honduran mother who was captured in a photo running away from tear gas with her children near the southern border has been allowed into the United States, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
The Honduran mother who was captured in a photo running away from tear gas with her children near the southern border has been allowed into the United States, officials said.

Officials said Maria Meza, 39, and her children weren't immediately let in because of capacity issues on Monday, but 15 people, including the Meza family, were eventually escorted by California Democratic Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Nanette Barragan across the border with asylum paperwork.

Gomez represents the state's 34th District, an area that includes many parts of central, east and northeast Los Angeles. Barragan represents the 44th District, which covers communities in the South Bay.

The photo of Meza and her children running away from canisters of gas went viral after a Reuters photographer captured the moment.

She told ABC News she left her hometown to escape gang violence and lack of employment. She was travelling with five of her nine children on the migrant caravan.
