Reopening California

Morongo Casino reopens, welcomes back eager guests after monthslong closure

Visitors formed a long line leading out casino doors as they waited to get inside, where they found several changes.
By
CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine weeks after it was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa reopened Friday, drawing in guests who were were eager to enjoy the casino again.

Visitors formed a long line leading out casino doors as they waited to get inside, where they found several changes. Visitors like Becky Adler drove in from Santa Clarita the night before just to get out of the house after two months stuck inside.

"I got my mask. I've got my hand sanitizer. I'm okay, I'm not scared. I think it is going to be okay," Adler said.

The casino is an economic powerhouse for the greater Riverside County region, generating an estimated $3 billion dollars annually. In order to reopen, the casino put in place several safety measures to ensure the safety of its staff and guests.

How iconic Las Vegas casino Caesars Palace plans to conquer COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

The CEO of Caesars Entertainment is undertaking the Herculean task of safely reopening the 85-acre Las Vegas resort in the era of COVID-19.



"When you come in, the experience it going to be a little bit different. So, when the guest first arrives we are requiring masks. Above and beyond that when guests enter they will be subject to temperature checks. We want to make sure everyone is symptom free when they come in," said Simon Farmer, marketing director for the casino.

Once inside, guests were met with the casino's latest additions: plexiglass dividers between slot machines and playing tables, along with a recently expanded 65,000 square-foot gaming floor. Limited seating and markings on the floor helped visitors maintain their physical distance from others.

But while much of the casino is reopen for business, the buffets, concerts and pools will take a little longer to be re-introduced.

A handful of other casinos across the region also said they would reopen, including Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella and Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycabazonriverside countycasinocoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Venice Beach and Cabrillo Beach parking lots allowed to reopen
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
See's reopens Los Angeles, San Francisco candy kitchens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside County given green light to further reopen economy
LA County reopens indoor mall curbside service, beach bike paths
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase through South LA
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Venice Beach and Cabrillo Beach parking lots allowed to reopen
Newsom says new rules for CA churches are in the works
Coronavirus: How to find the right nursing home for your loved one
Show More
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
Fans stupified after JK Rowling reveals truth around 'Harry Potter' origins
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
Job Hunting: OC mom navigates unemployment during COVID-19
COVID-19 death rate 4 times higher for poor LA County residents
More TOP STORIES News