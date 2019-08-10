Society

Over 200 demonstrators protest at Adelanto ICE Processing Center

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 200 demonstrators showed up Friday for a protest at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

There were also some pro-President Trump counter protesters.

The demonstrators described the facility as having inhumane, prison like conditions. But some had other concerns as well.

"We are here to ask and demand the reunification of families in an orderly way," said Tessie Borden, communications manager of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

There was no violence and no arrests at Friday's protest as law enforcement kept the two groups separated.

The facility, which is located in San Bernardino County, houses nearly 2,000 immigrant detainees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyadelantosan bernardino countyprotesthuman rightsicepresident donald trumpimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Westchester
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Bodies found at a home in Long Beach being investigated
Horse hoisted to safety after getting stranded in Sunland ravine
Brush fire ignites along 210 Freeway in Sylmar
Dodgers and MLB host Play Ball youth clinic
Orcas pay surprise visit to fisherman off San Diego coast
Show More
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
San Bernardino Airport expanding to include new logistics center
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Details emerge about crash involving retired LAPD commander suspected of DUI
Man takes upskirt photo of woman at Palmdale train station
More TOP STORIES News