Ruth Bader Ginsburg surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter

Ruth Bader Ginsburg responds to get well gift

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Volunteers who work at a church thrift shop say they donate their time to raise money for charities, but "The Little Thrift Shop" in Dunedin, Florida, just got a donation that surprised them all.

Recently workers sent get well letter to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after the justice had surgery to remove lung cancer. They also sent a pearl collar for her collection.

All the volunteers at the store were stunned when "Ruth" wrote them back.

"I was shocked that we got something back so quickly. It was wonderful," said Sherry, a volunteer at the store. "I never thought we would hear from her."

The note they penned read: "We pray for your speedy recovery."

"She is hanging on. Somebody at her age and what she's gone through would have probably given up already," said Miriam Benitez-Nixon.

Some of the volunteers at the shop are in their 80s as well.

"And here she is reading her stuff, reading briefs at home while you know, she's convalescing," said Benitez-Nixon.

Her response arrived about a month later, embossed with a seal.

The note read: "The collar you sent is exquisite and will be among my favorites. With huge appreciation, Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

The volunteers agree they've got a supreme spot for the letter on the wall, but it definitely will not be for sale.
