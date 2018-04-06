SOCIETY

World Health Day 2018: Five reasons to be physically active

EMBED </>More Videos

Five reasons to be physically active according to the World Health Organization. (Shutterstock)

There are many benefits to physical activity and exercise, including a reduced risk of disease and better mental health.

Globally, around 23 percent of adults and 81 percent of adolescents are not active enough, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO has marked World Health Day every year on April 7 since 1950 with an emphasis on a different medical condition each year. The theme of World Health Day 2018 is universal health coverage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthexerciseworld health organizationsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthy
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News