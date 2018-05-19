EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3495268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through Windsor in a carriage following their royal wedding ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! The couple tied the knot on Saturday at Prince George's Chapel in Windsor Castle before greeting thousands of well-wishers during a carriage ride through Windsor.The ceremony began right on time at noon local time. Meghan Markle emerged wearing a stunning dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy. Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle. Prince William was best man, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the page boys and bridesmaids.A passionate address given by Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago resonated with many viewers on social media. Curry, the first black leader of the Episcopal Church in the United States, honored the power of love and at one point quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world," Curry said.Performers during the ceremony included The Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.Prince Harry captured hearts when he became visibly emotional during the ceremony, wiping tears from his eyes on two separate occasions as he stood next to his wife-to-be.The couple honored Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, throughout the ceremony. Harry handpicked forget-me-nots, Diana's favorite flower, from the private garden at Kensington Palace to include in Markle's bouquet. Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana's sister, also delivered a reading during the wedding.At the conclusion of the ceremony, the newlyweds shared a kiss, and the ever-charming Princess Charlotte waved farewell to the duke and duchess as they set off for a carriage procession through Windsor. Along the way, they passed by thousands of invited guests and members of the public who showed up to witness history.Celebrity guests at the wedding included Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham and Serena Williams.Take a look back at all the minute-by-minute updates from the day in our live blog.