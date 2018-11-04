DISNEY

'Share Your Ears' on social media to help Disney and Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting on Nov. 4, Disney is donating $5 to Make-A-Wish every time someone participates in the ''Share Your Ears'' campaign.

Starting on Nov. 4 through Nov. 17, 2018, Disney fans everywhere can celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse by sharing your ears to help make life-changing wishes come true.

To participate, all you have to do is post a public of photo showing off your ears on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ShareYourEars. You can use Mickey Mouse ears or you can get creative and make "ears" out of whatever you want. On Facebook, you can add the #ShareYourEars profile frame to your photo, too. For more information, go to ShareYourEars.org.

Disney has helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 130,000 wishes since 1980.

Mickey is celebrating his birthday on Nov. 18, and the celebrations don't stop with #ShareYourEars. The iconic mouse will be celebrated with the Mickey True Original exhibit in New York City this month.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related Topics:
societycharitymake-a-wishdisneychildrenhealthillnessbirthday
DISNEY
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
Rainforest Cafe seeks to reopen in Downtown Disney
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More disney
SOCIETY
Idaho teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on leave
Vigil held in Beverly Hills for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
More Society
Top Stories
Driver accused of intentionally killing cyclist in Claremont crash
OC fire captain severely injured after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state
Vigil held in Beverly Hills for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Diamond Bar man sought for questioning after parents killed in house fire
CA gubernatorial candidates hold rallies in SoCal ahead of election
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
4 hurt after car crashes into water heater, causes gas explosion in OC
Show More
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
VIDEO: Maywood high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
2 dead after Amazon building collapse
Experts warn of dangers as Daylight Saving Time ends
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
More News