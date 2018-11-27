ABC7 SALUTES

SoCal veterans make, deliver toys to children in need

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of local veterans is helping bring holiday cheer to thousands of kids this year by making toys and delivering them to children in need.

By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Bill Rogers, 82, loves toys -- wooden toys to be specific.

The Orange resident leads about 50 volunteers who make up the Orange County Woodworking Association. This time of year, they make toys for children in need.

"It's not about me. It's about what we're supposed to be doing. We're supposed to be helping others, and so I'm not looking for recognition," Rogers said.

Many of the children they bring gifts to are at hospitals like UC Irvine Medical Center. This project started as a hobby for the Air Force veteran nearly 30 years ago and has since grown exponentially.

Veterans, active duty personnel, military families and supporters: Join the ABC7 Salutes private Facebook group! Click here to join.

"We make over 4,000 toys a year, and we started about three organizations, and now we've got 54 organizations that we support," Rogers said.

The group is made up of many veterans who also make special gifts for active duty and retired members of the military.

"You're hanging out with people that have the same type of thing going on, so it's really therapeutic and heartwarming to be able to do that," Rogers said.

While it's easy to compare Rogers to his famous TV namesake, he says he prefers Will Rogers, who said "I never met a man I didn't like." He wishes that's how everyone looked at life.

"I told my students I said you should, every day, you should be looking for opportunities to help somebody," Rogers said.
Related Topics:
societyveteransvolunteerismmilitarytoyschildrenholidayABC7 Salutes
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
ABC7 Salutes TV program finding jobs for veterans
Sierra Vista School in Covina pays tribute to veterans
IE high school pairs veterans with students for a real-life history lesson
VA 'Stand Down' event brings help to homeless veterans in LA
DTLA veteran dying of cancer has final wish granted
More ABC7 Salutes
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
Former North Long Beach Library to be converted to homeless shelter
7-day planner
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
More Society
Top Stories
Man dies after stabbing on Gold Line train
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
Passenger in mortuary van ejected, killed in Palmdale crash
Snoop Dogg signing new cookbook at The Grove
Woolsey Fire: Resident meets firefighter who saved her home
LA wants homeless protected by hate crime laws
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
McDonnell pledges support for new LA County sheriff
Show More
Quincy Jones dips hands, feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
VIDEO: Hang-gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
SoCal fitness class helps seniors stay active, connected
Semi carrying acid overturns on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
More News