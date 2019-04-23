lottery

Wisconsin man, 24, claims $768.4M Powerball jackpot prize

NEW BERLIN, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million claimed that prize Tuesday.

Manuel Franco, 24, of West Allis, Wisconsin, bought the ticket last month at a Speedway on Beloit Road in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee. The jackpot was the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

RELATED: Powerball results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot in Wisconsin

Franco, a Wisconsin native, said he was going to take the lump sum and said he was going to pay for a family member's college education if they wanted it.

The winning ticket was one of 10 tickets that Franco had bought after work. He forgot about the Powerball later that night and despite his co-workers talking about how the Powerball winner was from Wisconsin, he didn't think to check until he returned home. He checked tickets that he and his girlfriend purchased together, but those didn't win. However, the winning ticket was one of the 10 that he had bought after work.

Wisconsin is not a state that allows jackpot winnings to be claimed anonymously.

The winning numbers for the March 27 drawing were 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will win $100,000. It is the 17th time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Wisconsin since 1988.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in lottery draw
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
West Hollywood business sells $1 million scratcher ticket to woman
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News