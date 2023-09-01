LGBTQ+ friendly restaurant in LA subject to vandalism, arson

An arsonist torched three employee cars in the parking lot of Sorry Not Sorry in LA's Sawtelle neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles restaurant known for being friendly to the LGBTQ+ community has been subject to multiple acts of vandalism, including most recently an arson spree damaging employees' cars.

The chef of Sorry Not Sorry in the Sawtelle neighborhood says three cars were doused with fuel and torched at the restaurant while a burlesque show was being performed inside.

"This is the most recent incident in a long string of crimes against Sorry Not Sorry," chef Kim Vu wrote on Instagram. "We were recently burglarized for the second time, and we are consistently battling various forms of vandalism to our property."

In the past, the restaurant has seen swastikas painted on the front patio and the word "AIDS" painted on a light pole with an arrow pointing toward the building.

The restaurant says it is financially struggling and is pleading with the public for support, such as planning events there.

"We have spent the last few years supporting our community by allowing the no-fee use of our space for civic and school organizations, hosting and producing LGBTQ+ events, thoughtfully hiring a diverse staff, and trying to keep our menu costs as low as possible."

"Now we need your help."

