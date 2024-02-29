Calling all Souplantation fans! Similar soup restaurant opens at old Souplantation location in IE

Souplantation fans in Rancho Cucamonga are lining up at Soup 'N Fresh, a new eatery with a similar menu at the same location as the shuttered chain.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Heads up to all you die-hard Souplantation fans out there.

The beloved restaurant may be gone, but that's not stopping some people from resurrecting its soup-loving spirit!

We introduce you to Soup 'n Fresh.

It's a brand new restaurant that just launched its soft opening on Wednesday on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. That's the same location where the old Souplantation used to be, before the chain shut down all stores in 2020 during the pandemic.

Crowds of people lined up at the buffet, some for hours, to try out the salads, soups and baked goods.

"I got sunburned, but it was worth the wait. I enjoyed it very much," said Brandon Puentes, a customer.

Another customer spoke nostalgically his mother and grandmother used to bring him to the location when it used to be Souplantation.

"They said that this was my first restaurant that I've ever eaten at. And I'm 19, going to be turning 20 now, and it's great to have it back," he said.

The grand opening for the restaurant is set for April 2. But if you want to try it out before then, the eatery is already open.

Soup 'N Fresh opens Sunday through Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.