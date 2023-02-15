LA County sheriff's deputy arrested in connection with 2021 crash that killed boy, 12, in South Gate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday in connection with an off-duty crash that killed a 12-year-old boy at an intersection in South Gate, authorities said.

Ricardo Castro, 28, was taken into custody and booked on a felony for the violent collision that occurred on Nov. 3, 2021. His bail was set at more than $2 million.

Twelve-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez was in the passenger seat of a car when it was hit by another vehicle at San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard. The driver, Isaiah's then-19-year-old sister, was hospitalized with injuries.

Castro was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The incident was captured on dramatic surveillance video, which shows a pickup truck slam into the car Isaiah and his sister were in. Their car spins several times after the impact as Castro's pickup truck overturns onto its roof.

Investigators believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His sister suffered a concussion, broken bones and lacerations but was released a few days later.

South Gate police officials and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are expected to discuss the charges against Castro a Wednesday afternoon press conference.