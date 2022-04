SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A South Gate police officer was killed in a traffic accident while off-duty in Norwalk.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was driving Sunday night, when he lost control of his vehicle and was involved in a collision near the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard, the agency said.He was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition, but later died at the hospital from his injuries.Gonzalez was a 5-year veteran of the South Gate Police Department.He is survived by his parents and two brothers.