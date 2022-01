SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- Bystander footage captured a group of brazen thieves as they shoplifted in broad daylight from a South Gate Ulta Beauty store and walked out with bags filled with merchandise.The incident happened in the ULTA shop at the Azalea Regional Shopping Center Thursday afternoon, according to a witness.Video showed several suspects loading up bags of merchandise before scurrying out of the store.No one was hurt in the theft, Ulta said.South Gate police told Eyewitness News the location has been targeted multiple times before, with a couple thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen.