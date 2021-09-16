Caldor Fire

Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters in Caldor Fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Tahoe community gives heroes' send-off to firefighters

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Hundreds of residents gathered in South Lake Tahoe to say thank you and goodbye to all the firefighters who helped save the city.

It comes after the Caldor Fire forced evacuations and burned dangerously close to the town.

On Wednesday, people took photos with the firefighters who are leaving town to return home.

CAL FIRE says the firefighters were very surprised and thankful.

The Caldor Fire has burned 219,267 acres and is now 71% contained.

TAKE ACTION: How to help Tahoe communities


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake tahoecalifornia wildfireslake tahoesocietycaldor firewildfirecal firephotofirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California fire threat high despite progress near South Lake Tahoe
CALDOR FIRE
Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, Caldor Fire threat remains
Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as Caldor Fire stalls
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Caldor Fire: South Lake Tahoe evacuation order downgraded to warning
TOP STORIES
1 killed, another injured after car slams into pole in Temple City
Homeless veteran fatally stabbed at Brentwood encampment
Family mourns OC man killed in hit-and-run crash
Proof of vaccination to be required for indoor areas of LA County bars
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Calls for justice grow after school officer body slams Lancaster teen
Selena's family and husband end long legal feud
Show More
Riverside County pays $11 million to man exonerated in 1998 murder
Details emerge in torture, killing of 7-year-old girl in Hawthorne
Arrest made in mother's hit-and-run death near Dockweiler beach
Derek Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation
Lawyer says Alex Murdaugh to turn himself in after botched death plot
More TOP STORIES News