LAPD seeks help finding 2 hit-and-run drivers that killed man

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public to help find two drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man South L.A.

The deadly crash, which was captured on surveillance video, happened last November on Normandie Avenue, just north of Knox Street.

Police say a driver in a silver or gray 4-door pickup truck hit the man and caused him to fall into southbound lanes where he was struck by a second car. That vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.

Both drivers did not stop.

The victim has only been identified as a man in his 30s.