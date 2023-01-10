Driver sought in South LA hit-and-run crash that left 4 injured, including 2 teenagers and toddler

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler were injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, and a search is now underway for the driver.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman, two teenagers and a toddler were injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, and a search is now underway for the driver.

Surveillance video shared by a business at Main Street and 111th Place shows the moments leading up, and immediately after, the crash that occurred Monday morning.

A glitch prevented the camera from capturing the moment of impact, according to the business owner. Investigators believe a driver in a silver Mercedes may have sped through a red light as it was traveling on Main and hit a silver SUV that was traveling on 111th.

"Based on the impact, definitely speed is a factor," said LAPD Investigator Gerald Chavarria. "If you're going 35 miles per hour, which is this zone, you're not going to push another vehicle... almost 100 feet and cause severe damage."

The unsuspecting driver of the silver SUV was identified as a 35-year-old mother. She and the front passenger, a 16-year-old, are in critical condition, according to first responders. A 13-year-old and 18-month-old who were sitting in the back seat were left in grave condition.

"The grave (condition) is due to us actually having to perform CPR because they were in a cardiac arrest due to their traumatic injuries," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

Investigators believe the driver ran away on foot, southbound, and that they were also injured.

"We're looking into that, checking other locations, hospitals in the area just to see if somebody came in with any injury that's consistent with what we believe the driver must have sustained," said Chavarria.

The LAPD has not yet described the person responsible but are hoping anyone who can, does.

"If they saw somebody, or were in the area of 111th or even 112th and Main, maybe got video, got pictures, followed or saw who the driver was, they can go ahead and call the South Traffic station."

People can also anonymously report information through Crime Stoppers.