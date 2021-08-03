South Los Angeles fireworks blast contributed to 2 deaths, families say

Residents of the neighborhood are now mourning their two neighbors, who each had pre-existing medical conditions, but died last month following the blast. The families say that powerful blast, which followed the detonation and rocked the neighborhood, contributed to their relatives' deaths.
The families of the two men who died in the weeks following the explosion tell Eyewitness News they're considering legal action.
"The families believe that it was the stress that was caused by the explosion that eventually led to the death of their family members," said Ron Gochez with the group Union del Barrio. "So, although they didn't die on the same day of the explosion, they feel that it was the explosion that caused their eventual death."
One man who died has been identified as Auzie Houchins, 72. He lived in a home that was badly damaged by the explosion. Neighbors say the other elderly man who died is Ramon Reyes, whose roof collapsed on him following the blast.
"They both were using oxygen and at the time they were moved from their home, when they were relocated, their oxygen machines or their tanks, were not taken with them," Gochez said. "And the hospital bed, a specialized hospital bed, was also not taken with them, so the families believe that also had something to do with their death."
Gochez says Houchins had diabetes and struggled following the blast because the city moved his family to a hotel without a kitchen. According to the L.A. County coroner, one of the causes of Houchins' death was sudden cardiac dysfunction, or a heart attack.
Eyewitness News reached out to LAPD and City Councilmember Curren Price regarding the two deaths, but has not heard back.
There are more than two dozen families impacted by the blast still not allowed home, including 15-year-old Madeline Heredia. She says the city hasn't informed them of where they'll go next.
"All we want is them to fix our house. We want to come back home," Heredia said. "We want to be having our own privacy. We want to have our own place to be ourselves."