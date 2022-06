SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild street takeover blocked at least three intersections in South Los Angeles overnight as dozens of people gathered to watch.Several large groups performed dangerous stunts while others did "donuts."In video obtained by Eyewitness News Monday, passengers were seen hanging out of sunroofs and windows as crowds cheered.Soon after, Los Angeles County deputies cleared the intersection.It's unclear if any arrests were made or if any citations were issued.