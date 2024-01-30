According to investigators, the driver was allegedly watching TikTok videos at the time of the crash and ran away.

Family of teenager killed in South LA hit-and-run demands justice: 'It's not fair'

Felipe Avalos was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school in South Los Angeles.

Felipe Avalos was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school in South Los Angeles.

Felipe Avalos was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school in South Los Angeles.

Felipe Avalos was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to school in South Los Angeles.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Three months after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, his family is calling for the alleged driver to face justice.

Felipe Avalos was fatally struck while crossing the street at 110th and Main streets.

His heartbroken family, along with support from the group Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), stood outside the Compton courthouse Monday where the case against Arturo Mercado Garcia, the man accused of hitting Avalos, will take place.

"He was the best brother," said a tearful Vladimir Infante Avalos.

Garcia is facing charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving without a license. According to the family and district attorney, he's on house arrest and is only allowed to go to work and return home.

"I don't think somebody's life is worth four to 11 years in jail," said Avalos' mother, Adriana Infante. "It's not fair. That's like a slap in the face. To me it is because I won't get to see my son again."

A memorial now marks the spot where the teen was hit while walking to school on Oct. 27 at 6:30 a.m. According to investigators, Garcia was allegedly watching TikTok videos at the time of the crash and ran away.

He was eventually arrested. Avalos died nearly two weeks later.

According to statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department, 336 people died in traffic accidents last year. More than half, 179, were pedestrians.

Garcia was scheduled to be in court Monday for a hearing, but because of issues inside the courthouse, it was postponed.