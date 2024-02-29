2 men freed after serving 20 years in prison for South LA murder they didn't commit

Two men who spent roughly 20 years behind bars for a 2003 murder in South L.A. that they didn't commit were formally exonerated and released from prison.

Two men who spent roughly 20 years behind bars for a 2003 murder in South L.A. that they didn't commit were formally exonerated and released from prison.

Two men who spent roughly 20 years behind bars for a 2003 murder in South L.A. that they didn't commit were formally exonerated and released from prison.

Two men who spent roughly 20 years behind bars for a 2003 murder in South L.A. that they didn't commit were formally exonerated and released from prison.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men who spent roughly 20 years behind bars for a 2003 murder in South Los Angeles that they didn't commit were formally exonerated and released from prison, District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Jofama Coleman and Abel Soto were 20 and 15 years old, respectively, when they were arrested and charged in connection with the May 10, 2003, shooting that killed Jose "Chino" Robles, 16. Prosecutors said at the time the killing was carried out in retaliation for an earlier confrontation that allegedly involved Robles and Coleman's teen brother.

Soto smiled as he talked about how good it feels to be free.

"In jail you really learn how to appreciate all of the little things," he said at a news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit took on the case to prove their innocence.

Soto was sentenced to 72 years in prison, and Coleman was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder.

A witness recanting his statements and other evidence led to the two being freed from prison.

"Honestly, for a long time I actually had a lot of resentment toward the people who testified against me falsely," Coleman said.

"It wasn't until one of these individuals grew up and developed a conscious, or whatever may be, and actually told the truth," Coleman added. "And for some reason all the resentment I had toward this individual it was just lifted because his recantation gave me real hope."

With both of the men exonerated for the murder they didn't commit, Gascón says it's now an open case.

"I extend my deepest apologies to Mr. Soto and Mr. Coleman who were very young when their nightmare began for them and their families," Gascón said.

Gascón indicated there could be an arrest in the case soon.

City News Service contributed to this report.