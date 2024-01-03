Cold winter storm expected to bring inches of snow to SoCal mountains

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A cold winter system that created a wet commute for drivers across Southern California Wednesday morning is also expected to bring several inches of snow in higher mountain elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

Areas like Wrightwood saw some light snow flurries Wednesday morning, but more is anticipated throughout the day.

Forecasters said "moderate" snow is anticipated in the advisory area, with higher mountain elevations possibly receiving as much as 8 inches.

"There is a 30 percent chance of 1- to 2-inch snow accumulations down to 4,000 feet, including I-5 at Tejon Pass," according to the NWS.

"Snow levels will generally range between 4,500 and 5,000 feet early Wednesday then could fall as low as 4,000 feet late Wednesday into Wednesday night, which could impact I-5 at Tejon Pass."

Such snowfall would impact motorists on the 5 Freeway in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County. Forecasters warned of potential traffic delays or road closures.

California is beginning 2024 with a below-normal mountain snowpack a year after it had one of its best starts in decades, and officials said.

On a wider scale, California's first snowpack survey of the year was conducted but it generated very different results from last year's record-breaking report.

The California Department of Water Resources says the water content of the statewide snowpack is only about 25% of average to date following a mostly dry December. The state's snowpack provides about 30% of the water used annually across the state as it melts and runs off into streams and rivers in the spring.

Still, the state's reservoir storage is at 116% of average thanks in part to last year's wet winter, which pulled the state out of a yearslong drought, according to state water officials.

They say it's still very early on in the season and more rain could still be possible.

City News Service contributed to this report.