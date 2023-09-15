Several law enforcement agencies in Southern California are getting millions in grant money as part of what the state calls the "largest-ever single investment to combat organized retail crime."

SoCal law enforcement agencies to get millions in state grants to crack down on retail theft

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several law enforcement agencies in Southern California are getting millions in grant money as part of what the state calls the "largest-ever single investment to combat organized retail crime."

The Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) unanimously approved nearly $270 million in grants to 38 agencies and 13 district attorney offices across the state to stop the thefts that have seemingly become more common and organized.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are among those receiving some of the largest amounts - both are set to get $15,650,000 each.

The three-year grant period begins Oct. 1.

10 arrested in undercover operation targeting retail theft at East LA Nike store

Here are the other Southern California agencies receiving grants and how much they're getting:

- Anaheim Police Department: $6,104,863

- Beverly Hills Police Department: $4,534,580

- Brea Police Department: $5, 941,357

- Costa Mesa Police Department: $3,518,133

- Garden Grove Police Department: $1,302,231

- Hemet Police Department: $2,500,065

- Irvine Police Department: $5,403,369

- Orange County Sheriff's Department: $15,127,350

- Palm Springs Police Department: $4,559,233

- Riverside County Sheriff's Office: $2,219,710

-San Fernando Police Department: $$494,964

- Santa Monica Police Department: $6,125,000

- Ventura County Sheriff's Office: $15,560,000

Caught on video: Thieves smash display cases at Newport Beach watch repair business

According to the BSCC, the grant money will fund "crime-fighting programs" such as data sharing, surveillance and license plate trackers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to talk about the state's efforts to crack down on retail theft Friday morning. He is promising more takedowns, more police, more arrests and more felony prosecutions.

More Eyewitness News coverage