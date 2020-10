Spark of Love Toy Drive 2020 - Donate today

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS

Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.

Donate online by going to https://supportlafd.kindful.com/?campaign=1032876 to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.

Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Ontario, Canoga Park, Irvine or Cerritos.

Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at any Subaru Retailer or Toys for Tots Collection Box. *During the Subaru "Share the Love" retail event, Subaru will donate $250 to select charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at participating Subaru Retailers. See details here. In addition, as the proud presenting sponsor of the ABC7 "Spark of Love" Toy Drive, your Southern California Subaru of America Retailers will make an additional donation to the ABC7 "Spark of Love" Toy Drive for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased in Southern California up to a guaranteed total donation of $50,000.

SPARK OF LOVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS

ABC7 and Southern California Firefighters along with our presenting sponsor Subaru, are celebrating their 27th Anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Over the past 27 years, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than ten million toys. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.We have partnered once again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program is celebrating 71 years of collecting and distributing toys. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.Share your photos and videos with #SparkOfLove, and you could be featured on Eyewitness News! We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items:MP3sCamerasWatchesJewelrySunglassesEarplugs/earphonesCellphone casesSkateboardsRazor scootersBasketballs, soccer balls and footballsCross-body purses/bagsMake-up brushesBlow dryersFlat ironsHot iron toolsYou can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.Ventura County Fire FightersSpark of Love Kick Off"Tree Lighting Celebration and Makers Market"11:00 a.m. -8:30 p.m.The Collection RiverPark2751 Park View CourtOxnard, CA 93036ABC7 & Southland Firefighters"Stuff a Bus"4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Mathis Brothers4105 Inland Empire Blvd.Ontario 91764(818) 863-7220Westfield Topanga6600 Topanga Canyon BoulevardCanoga Park 91303(818) 863-7220ABC7 & Southland Firefighters"Stuff a Bus"4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.Los Cerritos Center239 Los Cerritos CenterCerritos 90703(818) 863-7220Orange County Great Park in the City of Irvine8000 Great Park BoulevardIrvine 92618(818) 863-7220San Bernardino County Fire Department8:00 am - 1:00 pmHesperia Pancake BreakfastPercy Baker Center 9333 E Ave.Hesperia 92345San Bernardino County Fire Department9:30 am - 2:30 pmHigh Desert Gateway Toy DriveIn the courtyard between Dickey's BBQ and Jimmy Johns12693 Main St.Hesperia 92344San Bernardino County Fire Department9:00 am - 4:00 pmWalmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"58501 Twentynine Palms HwyYucca Valley 92284Monrovia Fire Department"Stuff the Monrovia Engine"10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Studio Movie Grill410 South Myrtle AvenueMonrovia 91016(626) 256-8181City of Corona"Holiday Lighting Celebration"3:00 pm - 7:00 pmHistoric Civic Center Theatre815 W 6th StreetCorona, California 92882(951)737-3504City of Redondo Beach"Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Redondo Beach City Hall415 Diamond StreetRedondo Beach, 90277(310) 372-1171San Bernardino County Fire Department5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Hesperia Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony15833 Smoke Tree StHesperia 92345"City of Redondo Beach"Riviera Village Holiday Stroll"5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.6:00 p.m. Holiday paradeRiviera Village1728 S. CatalinaRedondo Beach, 90277Culver City Fire Department and KROQ"Kevin & Bean's Toy Drive for Spark of Love"12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.Culver City Fire Station #19600 Culver Blvd.Culver City 90232City of Pasadena"City of Pasadena Mayor's Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony"5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Pasadena City Hall100 N. Garfield AvenuePasadena 91101(626) 744-7311Los Angeles County Fire Department"Spark of Love Golf Tournament & Toy Drive"9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.San Dimas Canyon Golf Course2100 Terrebonne AvenueSan Dimas 91773Glendale Fire Department"Cram-A-Classic Toy Drive"6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.131 N. Isabel St.Glendale 91206(818) 548-2792Conejo Valley Cars & Coffee8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store737 Wendy DriveThousand Oaks, 91320(805) 368-3550San Bernardino County Fire Department9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"58501 Twentynine Palms HwyYucca Valley 92284San Bernardino County Fire Department5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.Crestline Bonfire of Fire Station 2523407 Crest Forrest Dr.Crestline 92325San Bernardino County Fire Department3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.Blue Jay Bonfire in the Jensen's parking lot27264 Highway 189Blue Jay 92317Mattel & UCLA Health Spark of Love Toy Drive3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.Lakers Live - Chick Hearns CourtStaples Center1111 S Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90015Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department"Spark of Love Toy Drive Collection"2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Christmas Tree Lot(northwest corner of Foothill & Milliken)Rancho Cucamonga(909) 774-4777San Bernardino County Fire Department8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.Hesperia Walmart Supercenter Fundraiser"Fill the Fire Truck"13401 Main St.Hesperia 92345San Bernardino County Fire Department9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"58501 Twentynine Palms HwyYucca Valley 92284San Bernardino County Fire Department9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"4210 E. Highland Ave.Highland 92346San Bernardino County Fire Department9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Falcon Ridge (Stater Bro's/Target) Fundraiser"Fill the Fire Truck"15234 Summit Ave.Fontana 92336San Bernardino County Fire Department10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.Walmart, Cal Skate Grand Terrace & Academy of Champions"Roll in Winter"22080 Commerce WayGrand Terrace 92313San Bernardino County Fire Department10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"1540 West Foothill Blvd.Upland 91786San Bernardino County Fire Department10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Rite Aid "Fill the Fire Truck"4120 Phelan Rd.Phelan 92371Open House and Toy DriveCAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Station #4943880 Lake Tamarisk Dr.Desert Center, CA, 92239San Bernardino County Fire Department6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Lake Arrowhead Village Bon Fire28200 HWY 189Lake Arrowhead 92352Riverside City Fire Department"Shop with a Firefighter and Stuff an Engine"8:00 a.m. - NoonTarget3520 Tyler StreetRiverside 92503La Verne Fire Department"5th Annual La Verne All Stars Softball Tournament & Spark of Love Toy Drive"5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Wheeler Park1499 Palomares AvenueLa Verne 91750(909) 596-5991San Bernardino County Fire Department9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Walmart Supercenter "Fill the Fire Truck"58501 Twentynine Palms HwyYucca Valley 92284