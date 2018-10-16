Angels opt out of stadium lease in Anaheim

The Angels have opted out of their lease with the city of Anaheim, opening the door to the possibility that the team may move to a different host city in the Southland.Team officials sent a letter to the city about its decision to opt out of the existing lease with Angel Stadium.Also, Angels Baseball Chairman Dennis Kuhl sent a letter to the team's sponsors and partners, letting them know about the decision.That letter read, in part, "Today, we notified the City that we have decided to exercise our one-time opt-out option in the existing lease. It was important to make this decision, so we can explore all options and continue to give our fans a great experience. There will be no change for the 2019 Season, as the Team will continue to play at Angel Stadium."It's not clear if the Angels will head elsewhere, but the move to opt out of the lease sets the stage for another round of negotiations.Angel Stadium is the fourth oldest ballpark in the major leagues, behind Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium.The city of Anaheim released the following statement:The Angels previously considered moves to neighboring Southern California cities, most notably Tustin. The team has played at the city-owned Angel Stadium since it opened in 1966.