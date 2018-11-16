LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Chargers' Joey Bosa getting closer to returning to action

Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa is getting closer to making his season debut.

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Chargers won't say it, but their star defensive end Joey Bosa is inching closer to making his season debut against the Broncos on Sunday.

The team was tight lipped about whether Bosa will be active, but while discussing the pain in his left foot, Bosa said he figures the foot to be sore, alluding to the aftereffects from the game.

Bosa will boost a defense that allows under 21 points per game - eighth in the league - and ranks ninth in sacks with 26. Bosa has 23 sack in his first two seasons.
