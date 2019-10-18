In The Community

Cheerleader with Down syndrome thriving in the SFV

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bella Martinez, 14, has Down syndrome and made the Cheer Team at John F. Kennedy High School.

"She was born, I didn't know she was going to have down syndrome. When I was holding her...I mean I fast forwarded to now to high school, I thought she wouldn't go to prom, she wouldn't do your typical teenage stuff and here we are she's doing cheer," said Yuri Martinez, Bella's mom.

Bella is like any other teenager, she goes to school, does her homework, and has no problem talking about boys.

"She's like the one that encourages the boys on the sideline, she does like her own little chants. And that's fun to see because she has her personality, and it comes from her and within. She's just a natural cheerleader," said Elizabeth Ortiz, Cheer Coach for JFK High School.

Bella's parents and two brothers have seen her grow substantially throughout the years, more than they could have imagined.

When asked what advice she would give to other parents who have children with Down syndrome Bella's mom says:

"Don't believe everything you read, talk to parents, talk to people involved in the Down syndrome community. Don't limit your child, and they'll show you how much they can do and they'll show you their personality because every single child has their own individuality, even kids with down syndrome."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgranada hillslos angelessan fernando valleycommunity journalistspecial needs childrenhigh schoolin the communitydown syndromestudentscheerleading
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Check out these secret menu items at Monty's Good Burger in Echo Park
Star Wars droids, illustrator surprise East LA school with a reading party
High School seniors surprised with celebrity visit
Last Rosie the Riveter celebrates 100th birthday in Long Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer crashes in Granada Hills during chase
California's big July quakes strain major fault
Brush fire in Santa Barbara County shuts down 101 Fwy
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
State trooper struck by car in Idaho: VIDEO
Tow truck operators honor driver who was slain in Riverside
Barneys New York closing all stores after bankruptcy filing
Show More
Woman allegedly mows down 4 children, flees scene in MA
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million participate in quake drill
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
Anaheim police respond to suspicious activity in Anaheim Hills
More TOP STORIES News