Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN Monday.The Clippers will get forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a first- and second-round draft pick in exchange for Griffin.Griffin became a free agent during the offseason. On July 1, he had reached a five-year, $171 million deal with the Clippers and did not get a no-trade clause in the new contract, according to ESPN.The five-time All Star leaves L.A. averaging 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. But his career with the Clippers was also plagued with injuries - about 99 games in the last four years.The trade likely signals the Clippers are officially in rebuilding mode.ESPN also reported the team is shopping Lou Williams and DeAndre Jordan, with a plan to focus on young players and draft picks.