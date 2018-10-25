SPORTS

Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Dodgers trail the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the World Series after losing Game 2 by a score of 4-2 Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The World Series now shifts to Dodger Stadium for at least the next two games. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at 5:09 p.m.

Here are keys and matchups to Game 3.

STARTING PITCHERS
Rick Porcello will be the starting pitcher for the Red Sox in Game 3. Porcello had a 4.28 ERA in the regular season and has allowed five runs in 10 2/3 postseason innings.

The Dodgers will send 24-year-old rookie Walker Buehler to the mound. Buehler is making his World Series debut.

Buehler had a 2.62 regular season ERA and has allowed 10 runs in 16 2/3 innings in the playoffs.

MATCHUPS
Boston scored nine of their 12 runs in the first two games with two outs, showing they can hit when the pressure is on. Dodgers' pitching will need to find a way to control Boston's offense.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 8-for-34 (.235 average) in the first two games of the World Series and have left 11 men on base.

They are 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Los Angeles' offense has suffered from untimely hitting and will need to turn that around if it wants to salvage its season.

THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR
The Red Sox have the opportunity to go up 3-0 in the series. No team has ever lost the World Series while leading 3-0.

The Red Sox are 17-for-40 (.425 average) with runners in scoring position and two outs this postseason. Boston looks to keep its bats hot heading to Dodger Stadium.

For the Dodgers to climb back in the series, the team will need to lock in offensively and start hitting Boston pitching.

Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBBoston Red Soxworld seriesbaseballLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Lance Stephenson: Lakers 'had to get W' after Luke Walton unloaded during meeting
Dodgers' all-righty lineup robbing some big hitters of at-bats
LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has top selling jersey in MLS for 2018
Red Sox's Rick Porcello to start Game 3 vs. revamped Dodgers lineup
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Mom outraged after child with disabilities handcuffed
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
New freeway near Perris to begin construction soon
FBI releases physical fitness app
Show More
'Ray Donovan' actor charged with child abuse in DUI case
LAUSD high school students cast early ballots in Norwalk
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Dodger Stadium prepping for World Series
Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers
More News