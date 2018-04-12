The Anaheim Ducks begin their quest for a Stanley Cup title tonight at the Honda Center against the San Jose Sharks.The Ducks finished the regular season second in the Western Conference's Pacific Division, and the Sharks finished right below them in the division standings.San Jose had the upper hand in the regular season matchups against Anaheim, going 3-0-1.The Ducks, who have home-ice advantage in the seven-game series, are hoping things go differently in the playoffs.The Ducks have not won a Stanley Cup since 2007, their only title in franchise history.In 2009, they beat the Sharks in their only playoff matchup against the franchise. The eighth-seeded Ducks upset the top-seeded Sharks in six games.In line with the team's motto, "Paint It Orange," the Ducks will paint over numbers posted around the arena for each win it earns.They will have to paint a number 16 times to win a Stanley Cup.Game one begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Honda Center.