Kobe Bryant high school game footage to be auctioned in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nearly six months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash, high school footage of the Lakers legend will be auctioned on Thursday.
Twenty-two hours of game video and interviews from Bryant's time at Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia will be available.
The footage comes from the archives of a regional TV producer.
The auction will take place in Calabasas and is estimated to fetch between $250,000 and $350,000.
The 41-year-old NBA icon, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in foggy weather in Calabasas.
