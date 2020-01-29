Sports

Kobe calls himself 'girl dad' in sweet 'SportsCenter' interview about parenting

"SportsCenter" anchor Elle Duncan recounted the one and only time she met Kobe Bryant at a 2018 ESPN event in New York.

As many are recounting the moments they shared with the famed athlete, Duncan recalled the conversation she had with Bryant about parenthood and the gratitude they shared for raising daughters.

MORE: Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become

"I asked if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but we were sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl, and I was like four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel? And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.,'" she said.

Duncan drew back tears and added, "The only small source of comfort for me, was knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad-- being a girl dad."

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball

The fatal helicopter crash took place on Sunday and claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscalabasaslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakerskobe bryanthelicopter crashaccident
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Parents indicted for murder, torture of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before driver apprehended
Oscars telecast to acknowledge Kobe Bryant's death
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
Show More
Kobe Bryant's former pilot reacts to crash that killed NBA superstar
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
In this city that is so fractured, Kobe Bryant united us
Coronavirus scare at USC prompts school officials to issue statement
Trump unveils Middle East peace plan, calls for Palestinian state
More TOP STORIES News