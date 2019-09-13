Sports

LA Rams unveil new menu featuring new culinary offerings, fan favorites

By Cheryl L. Diano
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Stadium food is not always known as the best food, but the L.A. Rams are hoping to change that perception with their new culinary offerings.

The team debuted its new menu featuring game day and tailgate favorites infused with concepts that mirror L.A.'s cultural mosaic and current popular trends.

"We're able to do some really great food from scratch to impress our fans and flex our creative skills," said, Legends Executive Chef John Brenning.

This year, the menu also features more plant-based items than ever before.

All of the options will be available at the Rams' home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
