Lakers reach deal to acquire Anthony Davis, ESPN reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple draft picks, according to ESPN.The trade ends months of speculation that the All-Star Davis would join the Lakers. Rumors of the Lakers trading for Davis picked up during the middle of last regular season, when Davis requested a trade from New Orleans.Ball, Ingram, Hart were rumored to be in the trade talks that would send them to the Pelicans.As part of the deal, the Lakers will give up three first-round draft picks, including the No. 4 draft pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.The Lakers are coming off a 35-47 in the 2018-2019 season, and missed the playoffs.The 26-year-old Davis, a six-time All-Star, will be paired with LeBron James, a three-time NBA champion and Finals regular.