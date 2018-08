Los Angeles Dodgers to host 2020 MLB All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game!An official announcement was made on Wednesday by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.The Dodgers last hosted the MLB All-Star game in 1980, when the National League All-Stars won 4-2. The winning pitcher was Dodgers lefty Jerry Reuss, and fellow Dodgers Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes and Bill Russell were all part of the starting lineup.In the booth for ABC that day were Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and Don Drysdale, who used to pitch for the Dodgers.