Los Angeles Dodgers to host 2020 MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game!
An official announcement was made on Wednesday by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
The Dodgers last hosted the MLB All-Star game in 1980, when the National League All-Stars won 4-2. The winning pitcher was Dodgers lefty Jerry Reuss, and fellow Dodgers Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes and Bill Russell were all part of the starting lineup.
We’re ready. #ASG pic.twitter.com/xc6l94xTmH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 11, 2018
In the booth for ABC that day were Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and Don Drysdale, who used to pitch for the Dodgers.