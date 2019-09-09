Sports

Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC

Lynn Swann, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, will replace Pat Haden as USC's athletic director.

Lynn Swann, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, will replace Pat Haden as USC's athletic director.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California is experiencing yet another shakeout of its staff with the announcement that athletic director Lynn Swann is stepping down, according to university officials.

Swann's resignation, effective immediately, was announced by USC president Carol Folt in a statement Monday.

The statement reads in part: "Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family."

Lynn only served three years in the role, after stepping in back in 2016.

Dave Roberts, special advisor to the president, will serve as the interim director the athletic department, while an appointed committee conducts a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countysouthern californiausc trojansusc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
Man arrested for allegedly groping child in Redlands store
Man plays dead during armed robbery in Hollywood Hills: Police
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 2 injured near house party
6 in 10 fearful of mass shooting, majority support expanded background checks: Poll
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Show More
Mattel to release Día de los Muertos Barbie
Massive blaze rips through DTLA fabric store; 3 firefighters hurt
CHP targets drivers committing school zone violations in Whittier
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Caught on camera: High-speed chase ends in dramatic crash, fight
More TOP STORIES News