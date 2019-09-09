Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California is experiencing yet another shakeout of its staff with the announcement that athletic director Lynn Swann is stepping down, according to university officials.Swann's resignation, effective immediately, was announced by USC president Carol Folt in a statement Monday.The statement reads in part: "Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family."Lynn only served three years in the role, after stepping in back in 2016.Dave Roberts, special advisor to the president, will serve as the interim director the athletic department, while an appointed committee conducts a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.