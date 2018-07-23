SPORTS
Mavs, Clips make international swap; Johnathan Motley headed to LA

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks have acquired the rights to forward Maarty Leunen and cash from theLA Clippersfor two-way forward Johnathan Motley and the rights to guard Renaldas Seibutis.

Leunen has spent the past 10 seasons playing professionally in Turkey, Italy and Germany, most recently with Italy's S.S. Felice Scandone. A native of Washington state, Leunen was drafted by Houston in the second round out of Oregon 10 years ago. His rights were traded to the Clippers in 2016.

Motley signed a two-way contract with Dallas after going undrafted out of Baylor last year. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Seibutis was a second-round pick by the Mavericks in 2007. The Lithuanian has been playing professionally overseas for 16 years. Seibutis spent this past season with Spain's Basket Zaragoza.

Dallas also signed guard-forward Ding Yanyuhang, who has played professionally in China for seven years. Ding was with the Mavericks during the summer league last year.
